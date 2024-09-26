BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Israeli occupation continued its massacres in Gaza & new massacres in Bekaa, Lebanon
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
48 views • 7 months ago

As part of the world slept, the Israeli occupation continued its massacres in Gaza and committed new massacres in Bekaa, Lebanon.  

The Israeli aggression on Bekaa during this war is considered unprecedented and it continues to intensify every day.  

As it is not being covered enough, some footage online shows the destruction resulting from the deadly Israeli strikes that took place after midnight on September 26.  

Al Mayadeen's exclusive footage from Younine captured books of children among the rubble. 

The Israeli airstrikes amounted to at least 60, killing in one massacre alone in Younine around least 23 people, including children, and wounding many others.

Adding:

‼️Herzi Halevi: Israel's Chief of Staff: 

We need to continue attacking Hezbollah, we have been waiting for the opportunity for years

We will not grant #Hezbollah a truce and we must continue with all force

Today we will accelerate and strengthen the pace of our offensive operations

Adding:

Hezbollah has confirmed the death of 'Muhammad Sarour', Commander of Hezbollah's aerial forces, after IDF's assassination attack on Beirut, Lebanon this morning. 

Hezbollah Intelligence failures persist.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventssyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy