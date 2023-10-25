BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Dive into thought-provoking conversations, your voice, your stories, our world with CharLee and Jaz McKay
DO NOT TALK
DO NOT TALK
2 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
2 views • 10/25/2023

Jaz McKay (Political commentator)

https://twitter.com/DeplorableJaz

https://www.facebook.com/Jaz5858

https://www.linkedin.com/in/jaz-mckay-20690046/

https://www.instagram.com/patriotic_wall_builders/

https://www.youtube.com/@DeplorableJazMcKay

https://thedeplorablepatriot.com/



I started my career in radio broadcasting in the early 1970s as an unpaid intern at a listener-sponsored radio station in Houston while I was still in high school. After graduation, I moved to L.A. and eventually began working full-time in the business. I spent the early part of my new career as a disc jockey, “playin’ the hits” as I traveled the country, moving up the ladder into larger and larger markets doing afternoon and morning drives until I grew tired of music radio and moved into the talk realm.


Over the years in cities like Miami, Cleveland, and Detroit, I ended up in Bakersfield, California, at a fledgling AM talk station that was about to break out as a ratings monster that would dominate the market sooner rather than later. Right after joining 1560 KNZR doing an unapologetically conservative 3-hour show at noon PST, management announced the acquisition of the Rush Limbaugh show in the 9 a.m. to noon slot.


This was a major event for KNZR and myself; with Rush as a lead into my show, I was sure it would rocket my numbers into the stratosphere, and boy, I was right.


Mike Johnson Wins Speakership On First Vote

https://dailycaller.com/2023/10/25/mike-johnson-wins-speakership-round-voting/?pnespid=6OloC3xFKLwexemQvCvkDZeD40OyBJwnNbfhx_Yyp0JmM5vhyCy6xz5ss0YOFDMrTRUuaDpkRA

At least 40 babies, some beheaded, found by Israel ...

https://www.foxnews.com/world/40-babies-some-beheaded-found-israel-soldiers-hamas-attacked-village


21 Most Powerful Bible Verses To Fight Evil

https://www.bibleversespro.com/bible-verses-to-fight-evil/


VIDEO - Our guest Jaz McKay promotes RedStateGo.com

https://www.facebook.com/Jaz5858/videos/1316037269287878


Vinn Dogg Radio Usa

https://www.youtube.com/hashtag/vinndoggradio


The Do Not Talk website and store.

https://www.do-not-talk.com

Help contribute to the Do Not Talk channel Give Send Go Fund Raising: https://givesendgo.com/G3F3W

Buy American, support American.

https://www.tomahawkswitch.com/charlee


Video:

Rumble: https://www.rumble.com/donottalk

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@donottalk

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/donottalk

Gab: https://gab.com/donottalk

Odysee: odysee.com/donottalk


Podcast sites:

iHeart: https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-charlee-simons-presents-do-96898396/

Buzzsprouts: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1988074



Social Media:

X: https://twitter.com/DoNotTalkCS

Locals: notalk.locals.com

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/do_not_talk

Truth Social: @DONOTTALK

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/donottalk/


CharLee email: [email protected]

                            [email protected]

Kirk email: [email protected]

                    [email protected]

Keywords
donottalkcharleesimonsempoweryourvoicejazmckaypodcastdiversityinspiringconversationseducateempowerengageglobalperspectivesinclusivedialoguesthoughtleadershiplifestoriesunveiledhumanityunleashedlistenandlearn
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy