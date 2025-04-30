After suffering defeat near Sudzha, the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) command launched a new breakthrough attempt in the neighboring Belgorod Oblast’s Krasnoyaruzhsky District. However, the UAF offensive here was halted on the approaches to the first border settlements, where fierce counterbattles continue to this day.



🔻Details on the chronology of fighting in the sector:



▪️By mid-April, the entire area of Popovka had become a continuous “gray zone,” where Ukrainian formations attempted to maintain control over at least part of the village. At the same time, the UAF entrenched themselves in the western part of Sukha Balka near neighboring Demidovka, significantly reducing the intensity of assaults on Russian positions.



▪️Periodically, the enemy attempted to transfer reserves from the Miropolya area in hopes of advancing in small groups deeper into the Krasnoyaruzhsky District. Such attempts have cost the UAF significant losses in personnel and equipment. Russian drone operators and artillerymen often struck the enemy while they were still approaching, within Sumy Oblast.



▪️It is worth noting that Ukrainian formations carried out most counterattacks using infantry units, minimizing the use of armored vehicles. This is primarily due to the high activity of Russian Armed Forces drones and the challenging terrain: there are few passages through “dragon’s teeth,” and armored vehicles struggle to traverse the swampy balkas (ravines).



▪️Currently, Ukrainian formations’ efforts are focused on fortifying their occupied positions near Maryino and maintaining control over them.



🖍It is important to understand that the liberation of Russian territory in Belgorod Oblast will have a media impact no less significant for both sides than the successes of the Russian Armed Forces in the neighboring Sumy direction.



📌Thus, Ukrainian formations will continue to trade personnel for days of holding at least some Russian territory under their control. New attempts to breach the border in adjacent districts cannot be ruled out, as for Kyiv, personnel are cheaper than bold headlines.



Source @rybar





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net