RETREATING AT FRONT, KIEV GOT BLOW FROM REAR IN WASHINGTON

Things are getting worse for Kiev not only on the battlefield, but also in the political arena.

Russian forces have carried out another massive attack on Ukrainian military facilities throughout the country for the fifth night in a row.

Several targets were struck in the Zhytomyr region. One of them was a large ammo depot with NATO ammunition near Berdichev.

Russian strikes continue pounding the military airfield in Starokonstantinov in the Khmelnitsky region on a daily basis. Due to the lack of alternative options, Ukrainians do not lose hope of deploying the cherished F-16 aircraft there, despite the ongoing Russian shelling, which destroys the infrastructure at the facility.

Since yesterday evening, several explosions have sounded in Odessa. One of the targets was reportedly the Shkolny airfield.

More Russian drone strikes struck facilities near Kropyvnytskyi. Ukrainian units were also hit near Kharkiv during their rotation to the Kupyansk region.

Meanwhile, Russian forces do not stop their advance at the front. On the northern flank of Bakhmut, they cut an important road and began encircling Bogdanovka.

Over the past 24 hours, the Russians have also improved their positions on the southern flank. On the southwestern outskirts of Bakhmut, they repelled Ukrainian forces from the dachas district and took control over the road to Ivanovskoe. Their further advance will allow them to reach the rear of the Ukrainian grouping, which is now repelling Russian attacks near Kleshcheyevka.

Russian forces maintain their initiative on other directions in the Donbass, although the front lines have not undergone significant changes over the past 24 hours.

Another defeat awaited Kiev in its strategic rear, in Washington.

On December 5, Zelensky suddenly canceled his video call to U.S. senators who were supposed to vote on President Joe Biden’s request to allocate an additional $106 billion to Ukraine and Israel.





It turned out that the senators themselves did not want to listen to the Kiev president.





Republicans left the briefing before Zelensky’s speech, as they did not receive a response from the Democrats to their proposals. Republicans insist that U.S. support for Ukraine should be combined with measures to strengthen the US border.





Regarding Ukraine, representatives of both parties in the US Congress are concerned about the future of this country as a sovereign and independent state. The senator from the Democrats told the media that some of the US congressmen are not sure that Ukraine will still exist as an independent state in a year, and will not become part of Russia. While the Americans are deciding whether Kiev is a Russian city or a Ukrainian one, Washington has reached the “bottom of the barrel” in the ability to provide military assistance to the war-torn country. According to the US State Department, about 97% of the resources have been exhausted.





https://southfront.press/kiev-got-blow-from-rear-in-washington/