21st AZK – Klaus Scheidsteger „30 Years of Lobbying Against Critical Wireless Radiation Research“
Kla.TV - English
Kla.TV - English
18 views • 1 week ago

When mobile phones first appeared, nobody believed there was a danger. Today, you find more mobile phone contracts than people in the world with invisible floodwaters of radiation that are threatening our health. Journalist and filmmaker Klaus Scheidsteger uncovers how powerful lobbyists manipulated studies, silenced critical scientists, and systematically deceived the public. Bought science, intimidation, destroyed careers. In his breathtaking AZK lecture, Scheidsteger reveals the deep, far-reaching interconnections between industry, politics and the judiciary. Watch it now and understand why consumer protection has long since become a sham.

healthsciencejusticeazk5g-wirelesscommunicationimportantvideosazk21klausscheidsteger
