Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
HOW WOULD A WW2 T34-85 OR OTHER RUSSIAN TANK DO AGAINST MODERN TANKS IN THE UKRAINE?
channel image
RDRIVER TANKERY and GAMING
9 Subscribers
Shop nowDonate Subscribe Star
18 views
Published 2 months ago

We have some fun with War Thundery and take a Russian WW2 tank, a few of them really, and put them up against the kind of tanks being used in the Ukraine today. Next video coming we do WW2 GERMAN tanks!!

Keywords
technologygamingtankswarthunderpanzer

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket