Ex-Pentagon insider: Epstein operation ‘heavily influenced’ by Mossad

“It’s UNQUESTIONABLE that Mossad had heavy influence over the Epstein operation,” says Col. Lawrence Wilkerson.

👉He recalls watching Mossad operatives freely enter the Pentagon in 2002 — no checks, no ID required — heading straight to top officials like Douglas Feith and Paul Wolfowitz.

📌Wilkerson noted that even Donald Rumsfeld admitted: “I don’t run my building. Mossad does.”

Adding:

🔍Where did the Israelis’ ancestors really come from?

With modern-day Israelis' supposed ties to the biblical Jews already being challenged, the question remains: where did they originate from?

👉One theory postulates that the majority of European Jews, the forebears of the contemporary Israelis, actually hail not from the Holy Land but from the Khazar Khaganate.

📍Formed in the 7th Century A.D., this state was situated in Eastern Europe, roughly between the Byzantian Empire in the south and the lands of the Rus to the north.

📌At some point in its history, before its destruction in the 10th Century A.D. at the hands of the Rus, the Khaganate converted to Judaism, and it were these Khazarian converts who became ancestors of the European Jews, the theory claims.