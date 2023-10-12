❗️Nothing to see here, just America exporting its "democratic principles" to the civilians of Gaza

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Israelis film hundreds of missiles in a courtyard, probably been delivered by the American military cargo planes we saw landing in Israel this week? The Israeli man says on the video:
"These are all getting prepared to be dropped on Gaza tomorrow".
Source @Juan Sinmiedo / Fearless John / Aussie Cossack