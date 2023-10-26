P.9a Where have all Perth’s spiders gone? HUNTSMAN HEEBY JEEBIES MVI_5612-3merged

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Preparing to make a spot in the shade for
an aloe pot, I found this huntsman spider in the square upturned ‘bucket’ I had
over the electric chipper. However, I hardly see huntsmen in the numbers I used
to see. This is disturbing. What’s going on in addition to pesticide usage? I
read Rachel Carson’s ‘Silent Spring’ in the late ‘60’s, while still a boy, and
she foretold what we have an ominous taste of, these days.