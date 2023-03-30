New Hope for Vaccine-Injured Comes from a Treatment Protocol With Nattokinase - Dr. Robert Malone

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Robert Malone: "I've just completed this FLCCC recovery protocol that has multiple different drugs. And I augmented that with another agent that is an enzyme – which helps break up these fibrin clots – called nattokinase. And I can tell you personally ... I feel much better. My wife tells me I have longer stride length; I have much more energy and stamina than I used to have after completing that protocol — which is in part designed, as you say, to displace spike off of various binding sites in your body."Full Interview: https://bit.ly/Spike-Detox
FLCCC Post-Vaccine Treatment Protocol: https://covid19criticalcare.com/treatment-protocols/i-recover/
TWC Formula With Nattokinase: tinyurl.com/spike-support