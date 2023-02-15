NWO: 'Controlled release' of toxic chemicals destroying wildlife in Ohio, United States

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



Credits to TimTruth.com on Rumble (February 14)



Just prior & after COVID-19, the world has witnessed the sabotage through HAARP of increased massive animal die offs, major earthquakes and ‘controlled release’ of toxic chemicals.



Revelation 11:18 says, And the nations were angry, and thy wrath is come, and the time of the dead, that they should be judged, and that thou shouldest give reward unto thy servants the prophets, and to the saints, and them that fear thy name, small and great; and shouldest destroy them which destroy the earth.



God will destroy them which destroy the earth through the controlled release of toxic chemicals and HAARP (High-frequency Active Auroral Research Program), which was established by the US government in 1993 to weaponize the weather including the instigation of massive earthquakes.



By weaponizing the weather through HAARP, the Vatican’s pope is preaching climate change due to human activity of creating high levels of carbon dioxide when in reality, the climate and weather are being weaponized by HAARP of the United States.



The book of Revelation and in particular Revelation 13 speaks of the two beasts or kingdoms or nations that will have a major impact in world affairs prior to Christ’s return: the Vatican and the United States, who are actively involved in promoting a false gospel of climate change, which will lead the world to unite together, so that once united, the Vatican’s pope will demand that a SUNday law be enforced worldwide so as to give the environment and the workers of the world a day of rest of SUNday, which goes against the biblical and commanded 7th day Sabbath of the Lord thy God.





If you reject with your mind, which is IN your forehead, the mark (Sunday) of the Vatican beast when it will be enforced by law, and put first God's commanded 7th day Sabbath, then you will be denied the ability to buy or sell. That's why it is important to move out of the sin-filled cities before martial law is imposed and move to the countryside to live a humble and holy life and live off from your own crops.





If you accept with your mind, which is IN your forehead, the mark (Sunday) of the Vatican beast, then you will put the papal sabbath, Sunday, above God's 7th day Sabbath commandment, which identifies Jesus Christ as the Creator. By accepting with your mind the Vatican beast's mark - Sunday observance - you’ll be refusing to work, with your hands, on the papal sabbath.





The outcome of those who do accept the Vatican's mark over God's 7th day Sabbath will be horrible as they will be receiving God's last seven plagues and eventually die. They will lose out on their salvation, which comes through faith and obedience to Christ and His holy, immutable law! (Revelation 14:9-10; Revelation 16).﻿





This is all about faith in Christ and obedience to His word including His immutable law, His holy and eternal ten commandments, which define His love (Exodus 20:3-17; 1 John 5:3; Revelation 22:14, King James Bible.





