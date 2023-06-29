The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. Jesus Up In Your Face!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Support the show & Get the tunes and swag you love
@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4
@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub
Your donations are always appreciated. A portion of your donations will be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days. May God richly bless you!
Donate here:
https://bit.ly/3RWo4mg
Maybe you've heard in the Church that we are to "seek his face".
This used to confuse me for years until I learned that his face is his presence. The very essence of Jesus through his word, study, meditation on, and practice of.
Over time you may discover that there is no better feeling in the world, than to be face-to-face with the Father. Let's Rock!
Video credits:
GOD SEES YOU ᴴᴰ | Christian Motivation
Grace, Grit & Love
https://www.youtube.com/@GraceGritLove
Angelica - Face To Face
@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3CqCRQd
@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3JBJsuJ
Real 80s CCM
https://www.youtube.com/@Real80sCCM
4 Hours Of Christ-centered Rock 'n' Roll for your soul!
The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth Daily
On US Sports Radio!
http://www.USSportsRadio.net