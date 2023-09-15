© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Milton Keynes is one of the most beautiful places in England and perfect for raising a family. However, the children are being both preyed upon and morally corrupted. Here, I catalogue my despair of finding no governing authority to turn to for assistance. Instead, I find the authorities complicit in the proliferation of pornography and the sexualization of our children as young as three.