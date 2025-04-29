Dry Gulch Gazette: Greenland Takeover

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A satirical take on the Greenland 'takeover' by the U.S. and a report regarding a French member of the French parliament wanting the return of the Statue of Liberty to France.
Fake News from the Dry Gulch Gazette.
Video:
Westcombe Motion Pictures
Oxley Park, NSW
Australia 2760
Theme Music:
'Old West Gunslingers' by David Oxen
Video Editing Software by:
eh tue19:15