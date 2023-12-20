What makes up the essence of Man?

Heart Soul Mind

Mar 12:30 And thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind, and with all thy strength: this is the first commandment. 31 And the second is like, namely this, Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself. There is none other commandment greater than these.

1. Heart; Definition= the central or innermost part of something. PS Sandwhich?

For out of the heart the mouth speaks. Put a muzzle on your mouth?

2. Soul; Definition= a person's moral or emotional nature or sense of identity.

Mind-Emotions-Will; God wants to teach your mind so you can control your emotions thus directing your will.

Always check your moral compass before you act?

3. Mind; Definition= the element of a person that enables them to be aware of the world, the faculty of consciousness and thought.

Your thought life, Thinking it is the same as doing it,

Mat 5:28 But I say unto you, That whosoever looks on a woman to lust after her hath committed adultery with her already in his heart.

4. Strength; Definition= the capacity of a person, object, or substance to withstand great force or pressure.

When troubles come and they will, the biggest mistake you can make to go it alone?

The key to surviving any type of attack, personal, family, financial, or spiritual is to call on God for help at the beginning not after things are completely out of control?

Psalm 23:4 Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me.

