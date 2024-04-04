BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
MEASLES WILL BE THE NEXT LOCKDOWN
KevinJJohnston
KevinJJohnstonCheckmark Icon
284 followers
120 views • 04/04/2024

Regardless what you think, they are going to go out of their way to lock us down. Since nobody is going to believe there's such a thing as a covid 24 and monkey pox was widely ignored, measles are a name that we all know and that we are now going to be placated with fake news stories about measles epidemics all over the planet.

Measles do not transfer the way that our government is telling us that they do and measles will not kill you. They are itchy and annoying but they are not lethal nor are they dangerous.

I think that we all knew that at some point they were going to Spring something new on us and this is going to be it. Fall forward if you wish but I would highly recommend that you don't!

www.freedomreport.ca

