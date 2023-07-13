The Button Is Awful

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This time on Conservative Reacts, I’m reacting to an episode of The Button, from Cut. On this YouTube dating show, the contestants are supposed to find a date, but just wind up trying to eliminate each other. We’ve reacted to some Jubilee videos, which is a similar channel, so I thought it was time to give Cut a chance. Let us know if you’d like us to make another one of these or what other videos would you like us to react to in the comments below!