Pastor Samuel Martinez // Position vs Place Part II
Signs of His Coming
How many times have you felt that you were in a deep struggle and all alone? This message will let you know that God is always there, going before you and working things out for you. This is our second part to Position vs Place and is a must hear for you today. 

Ministry website is scmministries.org 

email prayer requests to [email protected]

faithperseverancestrength

