Pastor Samuel Martinez // Position vs Place Part II

How many times have you felt that you were in a deep struggle and all alone? This message will let you know that God is always there, going before you and working things out for you. This is our second part to Position vs Place and is a must hear for you today.
Ministry website is scmministries.org
email prayer requests to [email protected]
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.