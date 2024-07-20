BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

How Can Faith Help With Depression?
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
18 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
5 views • 10 months ago

In this heartfelt episode, we hear from Sister Joyce Varlack as she recounts her experiences at a ladies' retreat, where she spoke about overcoming depression through faith and positive thinking. Despite being diagnosed with glaucoma during her missionary work, Sister Varlack continues to praise God and find joy in her life. Through anecdotes of her spiritual approach to challenges, reliance on the Trinity, and adapting to her vision impairment, she inspires others with her unwavering faith and resilience.

00:00 Introduction to the Ladies Retreat
00:15 Dealing with Depression
00:56 Finding Strength in Faith
01:14 The Power of Praise and Prayer
01:59 Personal Testimonies and Reflections
05:25 Facing Glaucoma with Grace
07:25 Living with Visual Impairment
09:05 Adapting and Overcoming Challenges

Keywords
cancergodhealingmissionaryangrydescript
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy