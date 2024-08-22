BBN, Aug 21, 2024 – Kommunist Kamala pushes UNREALIZED CAPITAL GAINS TAX...

Health Ranger Report





Brighteon Broadcast News, Aug 21, 2024 – Kommunist Kamala pushes UNREALIZED CAPITAL GAINS TAX that will utterly destroy US stock and real estate markets





- DNC Feminist Group's Horrific National Anthem Performance

- Biden Regime Pushing Digital ID for Healthcare Access

- RFK Jr. may Endorse, Join Trump Administration

- Devastating Economic Impact of Unrealized Capital Gains Tax Pushed by Kamala

- Prepare for Collapse of the Stock Market and Real Estate Markets if Kamala Wins

- Israel Facing Dire Economic Implosion and Military Challenges

- University of California BANS MASKS on Campus (because Palestine, not COVID)

- Interview and Debate with Dr. Shiva over Trump, RFK Jr.

- Sermon #24 on The Rapture and God's Multiverse





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





