❗️Israeli military police raided the notorious Sde Teiman detention facility responsible for torturing and abusing many Palestinian detainees abducted from Gaza

❗️Hadashot Bazman Hebrew Website:

Israeli military police raided the notorious Sde Teiman detention facility responsible for torturing and abusing many Palestinian detainees abducted from Gaza, to investigate a torture-for-fun case that involved the sexual assault of a prisoner – causing him a severe rectal injury.

The prisoner had to be transferred to a hospital, and his condition remains unknown.

According to the report, 10 soldiers were taken in for questioning.