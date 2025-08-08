The White Hats' Coordinated Takedown of Deep State Systems | Riccardo Bosi

THIS IS AN EXCERPT FROM THE FULL SHOW BELOW: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/the-defense-war-and-standing-against-tyranny-ricardo-bosi/





Retired Lieutenant Colonel Ricardo Bosi reveals how "white hat" operatives are systematically dismantling deep state control structures through a multi-pronged strategy. Key revelations include:





Mockingbird Media Unmasked: Tulsi Gabbard’s historic move to expose CIA media manipulation (Operation Mockingbird) signals a major shift—mainstream figures are now openly attacking the cabal’s propaganda machine.





Burn Bag Bombshells: Devin Nunes’ discovery of classified document hoarding proves systemic corruption across FBI/DOJ—"the rot runs deep, but the truth is coming out."





Predictive Programming Warfare: How Trump’s team is using Hollywood-style narrative control (sports team rebrands, Colbert’s exit) to soften the public for coming revelations.





Corporate Treason Exposed: Shocking WWII-era parallels—from Ford’s Nazi collaboration to modern-day corporate cabal ties—show why boardroom raids and executions are coming.





Who is Riccardo Bosi? Riccardo Bosi is a:

Former Australian Army Special Forces Lieutenant Colonel, National Leader of AustraliaOne Party, International business consultant, Published author and speakerHe is a first-generation Australian of Italian World War 2 refugees who arrived in 1951.





Riccardo served 24 years in the Australian Army including postings to the Special Air Service Regiment, the 1st Commando Regiment, Headquarters Special Operations and the US Combined Joint Task Force Headquarters in Kuwait.





He retired in 2004 when he established his firm, Lionheart Australasia, which consults to major corporations on leadership, strategy and innovation.

Internationally, Riccardo has consulted on business continuity in the gas and oil industry in Italy, Pakistan, Thailand and the Philippines.





In 2010 Riccardo and his wife moved to the United Arab Emirates when he was contracted to advise their Special Operations Command. He developed high-level strategy and capability development frameworks and also led the training of UAE Special Forces soldiers to fight the ‘War on Terror]’ and deployed with them to Afghanistan in 2012.





Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/





Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting





Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/



