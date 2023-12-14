Displaced people ‘killed point-blank’ in Gaza school (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel Al Jazeera English at:-
13 Dec 2023 #Palestine #Gaza #GazaUnderAttack
A warning that some of the pictures in his report are quite distressing.
Al Jazeera has obtained footage of bodies piled up in a school in northern Gaza, witnesses tell us they were executed by the Israeli military. The dead include women and children. The Shadia Abu Ghazala School is a UN-run facility that has become a shelter during the war, but may now be the scene of a war crime.
Al Jazeera’s Resul Serdar reports.
