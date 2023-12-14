Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Displaced people ‘killed point-blank’ in Gaza school (mirrored)
channel image
Contrarian
1925 Subscribers
68 views
Published 2 months ago

Mirrored from YouTube channel Al Jazeera English at:-

https://youtu.be/yspylXsoDf8?si=8qAPQwRH9V9KtLFn

13 Dec 2023 #Palestine #Gaza #GazaUnderAttack

A warning that some of the pictures in his report are quite distressing.


Al Jazeera has obtained footage of bodies piled up in a school in northern Gaza, witnesses tell us they were executed by the Israeli military. The dead include women and children. The Shadia Abu Ghazala School is a UN-run facility that has become a shelter during the war, but may now be the scene of a war crime.


Al Jazeera’s Resul Serdar reports.


Subscribe to our channel http://bit.ly/AJSubscribe

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

Find us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

Check out our Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/aljazeeraenglish/

Download AJE Mobile App: https://aje.io/AJEMobile


#Palestine #Gaza #GazaAirRaids #GazaAirStrikes #GazaUnderAttack #GazaHumanitarianCrisis #Israel #IsraelHamasWar #GazaWar #IsraelWar #IsraelPalestineWar #IsraelGazaWar #GazaHospitals #GazaBombardment #GazaRefugeeCamps #SaveGaza #prayforgaza

Transcript



Keywords
jerusalemisraelpalestineapartheidgeorgiagazaabby martinbdsland grabethnic cleansingsettlerspledgeintifadaempire filesamnesty internationalevictionthefgaza fights for freedom

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket