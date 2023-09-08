Ban The ADL Hashtag Goes Viral: Jewish Supremacy Group Controls Social Media Platforms

Elon Musk may be going to war against the ADL.

Former U.S. Senate candidate from Utah, Sam Parker, is here to talk more about the ADL.

The ADL is a shake down organization that fans anti-White hatred and demands total allegiance to the left wing's radical agenda.

Elon Musk is accusing the ADL of smearing X’s reputation to advertisers in order to muscle more control over the social media platform.

The ADL’s modus operandi is to call anyone who disagrees with them an “anti-Semite”.

The Anti-Defamation League has no place in American politics.

If anyone opposes George Soros and all of his radical policies then the ADL will smear them as anti-Semetic.

The federal government is full of people who have allegiance to the foreign power of Israel.

The idea that Israel is America’s greatest ally is propaganda that has been pushed on conservative talk radio for decades.

Asa Hutchinson recently took to the debate stage proudly wearing an Israeli flag lapel pin.

This is why the RINOS in the Republican party fight against the America First agenda.

The America First agenda means countries like Israel will not dictate what is best for the American people.

Many of our politicians are also citizens of Israel.

It should be illegal for American politicians to hold dual citizenship.

If the ADL has recently targeted Stew Peters.

There is no greater sign of credibility than to be targeted by the America last ADL.

Mirrored - Stew Peters Network