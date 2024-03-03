PSYCHO JOE SCARBOROUGH & MIKA THE RENTBOY-IN-A-DRESS IGNORE TATERTOT'S 🥔☢ DEMENTIA TO ATTACK TRUMP

Benny Johnson - Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski just had an utterly unhinged meltdown on LIVE TV trying to smear TRUMP as senile This is better comedy than anything SNL could ever script. WOW.













Source: https://twitter.com/bennyjohnson/status/1763638907248234530













Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/8hq9li













Medical examiner's report on the 2001 death of Lori Klausutis













https://www.washingtonpost.com/context/medical-examiner-s-report-on-the-2001-death-of-lori-klausutis/4d82c16d-d9c5-4022-9580-2325b9774cf2/













Trump has tweeted multiple times in recent days to falsely suggest the congressman-turned-television host Joe Scarborough murdered an employee whose death was ruled an accident. Read the story here:













https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/florida-family-grieves-as-trump-spreads-debunked-conspiracy-theory-to-attack-msnbc-host/2020/05/24/8a0a45a6-9dcd-11ea-b5c9-570a91917d8d_story.html













https://context-cdn.washingtonpost.com/notes/prod/default/documents/c360dac3-7aef-41a5-afe9-5ca9a57128b2/note/1ddb96f5-3a9e-4bd4-9962-22e6f0475f7c.#page=1













https://www.nwfdailynews.com/story/news/2017/12/11/trump-tweet-dredges-up-conspiracy-theories-about-joe-scarborough-aide/16860783007/













The Congressional record clearly indicates that on July 19, 2001, U.S. Rep. Joe Scarborough, a Pensacola resident representing Florida’s First District, was present and accounted for in Washington, D.C.













READ: PDFs of Daily News print editions from 2001 >> http://site.nwfdailynews.com/docs/KLAU2.pdf













On the day an employee, Lori Klausutis, died tragically inside his Fort Walton Beach satellite office, the young Republican congressman engaged in feisty debate with Democrat Anthony Weiner and cast several votes, including one taken not long before the U.S. House adjourned at 9:49 p.m.













Scarborough was hundreds of miles away from Fort Walton Beach when Klausutis, a woman he later told reporters he hardly knew, died. Yet 17 years later, the mention of her name never fails to drag Scarborough into conversations laden with conspiracy theories.













President Donald Trump didn’t even have to mention Klausutis by name in a Nov. 29 tweet that ignited the most recent social media firestorm to engulf Scarborough. The tweet began as commentary on NBC’s firing of talk show host Matt Lauer following allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.













“So now that Matt Lauer is gone when will the Fake News practitioners at NBC be terminating the contract of Phil Griffin?” Trump asked. “And will they terminate low ratings Joe Scarborough based on the “unsolved mystery” that took place in Florida years ago? Investigate!”













Had the president researched the matter, he would have learned that in 2001 the Northwest Florida Daily News had worked for more than a month to get to the bottom of the death, publishing 10 news stories and two editorials — both critical of the way the death case was being handled.













The newspaper uncovered enough unsettling details about the investigation of Klausutis’ death to have helped push a conspiracy narrative along.













But the twisted road to the truth ultimately led to a definitive conclusion: Klausutis died of a blow to the head that occurred when she collapsed due to a heart palpitation and hit her head on a desk as she fell unconscious to the floor.













Trump’s “unsolved mystery” was, in fact, solved.













‘It’s inappropriate’













To contemplate otherwise is to dishonor the memory of Lori Klausutis and disrespect her family, said Paul Lux, who had known her and worked with her in Okaloosa County’s Young Republican Club.













“As soon as I heard that, I was wondering ‘Why would anyone bring that up.’ It’s inappropriate because of all the circumstances around it,” Lux said of Trump’s tweet. “There was nothing sneaky or underhanded about her death. I know the president has had his share of back and forth with Joe Scarborough, but dragging Lori’s family back into this was never a good thing, in my opinion.”













Here’s how events unfolded:













At about 8:30 a.m. on July 20, 2001, Juanita Marie Bergmann, a Destin resident and former nurse, and her husband, Andreas Bergmann, arrived at Scarborough’s Fort Walton Beach office at 348 Miracle Strip Parkway to discuss a work permit issue. They found the door of the office open and the lights on, and the body of Klausutis, a Scarborough constituent services coordinator, lying on the floor next to a desk.













Juanita Bergmann checked the pulse of the young woman while her husband called 911. She said she saw no indication of a head injury and no indication of foul play.













“She’d obviously had a seizure,” Bergmann would tell the Daily News. “My assumption was she had a seizure and it caused her to go into cardiac arrest.”













Fort Walton Beach Police Chief Steve Hogue said on the day the body was discovered that preliminary investigation hadn’t turned up any evidence of foul play or trauma to Klausutis’ body, nor were there any outward indications of suicide.