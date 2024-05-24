BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🧘♂️ Alleviate Low Back Pain with Postural Restoration Techniques 👀
Finding Genius Podcast
Finding Genius PodcastCheckmark Icon
187 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
49 views • 11 months ago

🤔 Are you stressed out due to low back pain? Need not worry! 😉

🤝 Let’s discover effective methods to relieve low back pain with specialized postural restoration techniques with Aleena Kanner, a Postural Restoration Therapist and Certified Athletic Trainer . 🦵🌟

🎙️ http://bit.ly/3vhzjQf

👩 She Explains often, low back pain is linked to forward-tilted pelvises on both sides, putting extra strain on your back. Our techniques can bring immediate relief through a combination of:

🌬️ Respiratory components

👀 Visual components

🦷 Dental components

💡 These are not just strength and conditioning exercises, but intricate breathing techniques designed to teach your brain spatial awareness. Experience significant changes and say goodbye to low back pain. 🤗

🔄 📢 Ready to learn more? Click the link in our bio or description above! 💪✨

Keywords
wellness journeypostural restorationphysical health
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy