Daniel 11 History Written in Advance

Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Daniel 11 with a message entitled - History Written in Advance





Daniel chapter 11 has some of the most detailed prophecy in the Bible.

It includes amazing details about great empires, political developments and end-time powers – the anti-christ that would affect the Jewish people.

This remarkable chapter with each verse being in Daniel’s future but from our point in time, much of it has been fulfilled. The last part of the chapter is still to be fulfilled.

