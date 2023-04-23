BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Between 'Dialogue Police' - "If you love Ukraine - take the flag!" - "I Love the Lord God", said Priest
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
04/23/2023

“If you love Ukraine - take the flag! Take the flag, quickly!”

“I love the Lord God”.

Just a normal day in the life of a brainwashed Ukrainian...

Best Comments where video was posted:

The priest is swiss national, ethnic slovak his wordly name Dominic Milko. This somewhat explains his bravery, i don't question strength of his conviction, but priest with Ukraine passport answering like this would meet night in gestapo cellar. Clown with flag is not naval infantry or military at all, he used to be costumed beggar "collecting for charity", now he costumed military man. I won't even call it stolen glory since ukraine marines don't have any glory to begin with.

another;

He first said the flag in Russian, and then in Ukrainian. After all, he began to demand to speak Ukrainian with him.

When he was told that the priest had Swiss citizenship, he run away


Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
