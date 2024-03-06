Guard Your Thoughts | Dr. Sandra G. Kennedy

The Lord says we can conquer and overcome all types of things when we guard our thoughts, then our words will change, and as our words change, our behavior will change. How do we aggressively change our thought life and think like Jesus? Pastor Sandra Kennedy said, that ‘Guarding Your Thoughts” is not about emptying your minds but it's about filling your mind with the truth of God’s Words. According to Romans 12:2, Proverbs 16:3, and Philippians 4:8, it’s time to replace old thoughts with new thoughts, and fill our minds with the reality of God’s Divine Presence in us. Let Him show you how to bring every thought into captivity, from negativism, to what the Lord Jesus has called you to be, VICTORIOUS.





