Ukraine forces opened fire at wedding reception/restaurant with USA supplied HIMARs

Patrick Lancaster in DONETSK | Ukraine forces have opened fire with USA supplied HIMARs in the center of Donetsk. They hit just outside of a wedding reception at a restaurant called Arkadia. Thank God only one injured. Note: in the video I called restaurant "Africa" the correct name is "Arkadia · Feb 24
@patrickreportin