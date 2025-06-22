Catholic Man Moment: The Power to Forgive Sins and Bring People Back to God.

This channel mostly shares short videos about the fundamentals of Catholic Manhood from Frank J Casella, Catholic Men Chicago Southland Co-founder & Executive Director - 'Living the Goodness of a Catholic Man'. https://cmcsmen.net





* June 29, 2025





Solemnity of Saints Peter and Paul, Apostles





Topic: The Power to Forgive Sins and Bring People Back to God.





Gospel - Matthew 16:13-19

When Jesus went into the region of Caesarea Philippi he asked his disciples, “Who do people say that the Son of Man is?” They replied, “Some say John the Baptist, others Elijah, still others Jeremiah or one of the prophets.” He said to them, “But who do you say that I am?” Simon Peter said in reply, “You are the Christ, the Son of the living God.” Jesus said to him in reply, “Blessed are you, Simon son of Jonah. For flesh and blood has not revealed this to you, but my heavenly Father. And so I say to you, you are Peter, and upon this rock I will build my Church, and the gates of the netherworld shall not prevail against it. I will give you the keys to the Kingdom of heaven. Whatever you bind on earth shall be bound in heaven; and whatever you loose on earth shall be loosed in heaven.”





https://bible.usccb.org/bible/readings/062925-Mass.cfm









This excerpt is from the Bible, specifically from the book of Matthew, chapter 16. It's a conversation between Jesus and his disciple Peter.





**Jesus calls Peter the "Son of the Living God"**





Jesus tells Peter that he has faith in him, and that faith is not just from humans, but from God. This means that Peter's understanding of Jesus is not just from what he's learned, but from a personal revelation from God.





**Jesus gives Peter a special role**





Jesus says that Peter is like a rock, and that he will build his community (called the church) on Peter. This means that Peter will be a foundation for the church, and that he will help guide it. The church is like a building, and Peter is the solid foundation that holds it together.





**The gates of death will not prevail**





Jesus says that the church will be strong and that the power of death will not be able to overcome it. This means that even though people may die, the church will continue to exist and grow.





**Jesus gives Peter the "keys to the kingdom of heaven"**





Jesus gives Peter the power to open and close the kingdom of heaven. This is a metaphor that comes from the Bible, where a key is used to unlock a door or a gate. In this case, the kingdom of heaven is like a door that is locked, and Jesus is giving Peter the power to open it.





**What does this mean?**





This means that Peter will have the authority to make decisions and take actions that will affect the church and its members. He will be able to guide the church and help it grow, and he will have the power to forgive sins and bring people back to God.





**A note on the language**





Some of the words and phrases used in this excerpt may be unfamiliar to you. Here are a few explanations:





* **Aramaic**: This is an ancient language that was spoken in the Middle East. Jesus and his disciples probably spoke Aramaic, and some of the words and phrases from this language are used in the Bible.

* **Kēpā'**: This is the Aramaic word for "rock" or "foundation". Jesus is saying that Peter is like a rock, and that he will be the foundation of the church.

* **Petros**: This is the Greek word for "rock" or "stone". Jesus is also using this word to describe Peter.

* **Hadēs**: This is the Greek word for "the netherworld" or "the abode of the dead". Jesus is saying that the power of death will not be able to overcome the church.

* **Excommunication**: This is a practice where a person is removed from the church community because of their actions or behavior. Jesus is giving Peter the power to forgive sins and bring people back to God, but he is not giving him the power to excommunicate people.