Jobs Report Happy Talk

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It’s All About Replacement With ‘Newcomers’
* The economy sucks.
* Something is deeply wrong.
* All the jobs went to foreign-born people — most of whom are illegals.
* Their plan from the beginning was to crush wages.
* No full-time jobs; all part-time jobs.
The full episode is linked below.
Bannon’s War Room | Episode 3518: You Are Left Out Of The Deal; Nazi's In Ukraine (6 April 2024)
https://rumble.com/v4nv5at-episode-3518-you-are-left-out-of-the-deal-nazis-in-ukraine.html