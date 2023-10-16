Los Angeles: Pro-Palestine protest turns violent against Israel supporters

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Collin Rugg: Pro-Palestine protest turns violent against Israel supporters as Los Angeles gets taken over by 1000+ anti-Israel demonstrators.
Pro-Palestine supporters were seen harassing, assaulting & spitting on Israel supporters.
The protesters appeared to be sympathetic to Hamas as they seemed to suggest that the attacks were not actually terror attacks, but simply "resistance."
"Resistance is Not Terrorism" many signs read.
@CollinRugg
@MrOlmos