The headquarters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the city of Berislav, located on the right bank of the Dnieper in Kherson region, was blown to pieces by FAB-500 attack. FAB-500M62 flying bomb, which was upgraded to a glide bomb with high accuracy, hit the building flat to the ground. Ukraine complained that this bomb was difficult to shoot down.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY