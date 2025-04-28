The Great Escape: Month 8 in El Salvador

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Eight months ago, we left Canada behind — driven out by the rising cost of living, government overreach, and a crumbling healthcare system. We packed a 20-foot container, 12 suitcases, 5 backpacks, 3 cats, 3 kids, and moved to El Salvador — a country once feared, now flourishing with opportunity, safety, and hope. In this video, I share our emotional journey, the culture we’ve embraced, the challenges we’ve faced, our monthly cost of living breakdown, and why we believe El Salvador offers a brighter future for families.
👉 Learn why Canada and the USA are no longer the "safe havens" they once were — and why more people are choosing freedom over fear.
📲 Join our WhatsApp relocation group and weekly calls! (AMA Weekly meet up
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
~~~~~ 📲 Join our WhatsApp relocation group and weekly calls! ~~~~~
~~~~~ Monday, April 28 · 7:00 – 9:00pm ~~~~~
~~~~~ Time zone: America/El_Salvador ~~~~~
~~~~~ Google Meet joining info ~~~~~
~~~~~ Video call link: https://meet.google.com/phr-fiam-pzw ~~~~~
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
🔔 Don’t forget to LIKE, SUBSCRIBE, and HIT THE BELL for more updates on expat life in El Salvador!
🔥 Support our fundraiser for the local school’s parking lot! 🔥
🔗 GiveSendGo: https://www.givesendgo.com/El-Salvador-school-parking
🔗 Blink Wallet & Bitcoin Lightning payments available
If you want to donate with lightning, I set up a new wallet just for this, please use
https://pay.blink.sv/Charity_Hagenaars
📌Website: www.hagenaars.com
✉️ Email: [email protected]
📘 Facebook: www.facebook.com/charitygallenhagenaars/
🐦 Follow us on Twitter/X: https://x.com/HagenaarsFamily
📸 Instagram: www.instagram.com/charity_gallen_hagenaars/
📺 Follow us on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@HagenaarsFamily/
📲 Follow us on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/CharityHagenaars
☀️ Follow us on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/HFamily
00:00Introduction
01:12The People and the Culture
03:17The Cost of Living
07:18The Food
12:18Safety and Security
16:57Adjusting the the Language
19:26Infrastructure and Utilities
24:25Reflecting on the Journey