The Great Escape: Month 8 in El Salvador
Hagenaars Family
Hagenaars Family
32 views • 4 months ago

Eight months ago, we left Canada behind — driven out by the rising cost of living, government overreach, and a crumbling healthcare system. We packed a 20-foot container, 12 suitcases, 5 backpacks, 3 cats, 3 kids, and moved to El Salvador — a country once feared, now flourishing with opportunity, safety, and hope. In this video, I share our emotional journey, the culture we’ve embraced, the challenges we’ve faced, our monthly cost of living breakdown, and why we believe El Salvador offers a brighter future for families.

 👉 Learn why Canada and the USA are no longer the "safe havens" they once were — and why more people are choosing freedom over fear.

 Join our WhatsApp relocation group and weekly calls!



Join our WhatsApp relocation group and weekly calls!

Monday, April 28 · 7:00 – 9:00pm

Time zone: America/El_Salvador

Google Meet joining info

Video call link: https://meet.google.com/phr-fiam-pzw



Support our fundraiser for the local school's parking lot!

 GiveSendGo: https://www.givesendgo.com/El-Salvador-school-parking

 Blink Wallet & Bitcoin Lightning payments available

If you want to donate with lightning, I set up a new wallet just for this, please use

https://pay.blink.sv/Charity_Hagenaars

Website: www.hagenaars.com

Email: [email protected]

Facebook: www.facebook.com/charitygallenhagenaars/

Follow us on Twitter/X: https://x.com/HagenaarsFamily

Instagram: www.instagram.com/charity_gallen_hagenaars/

Follow us on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@HagenaarsFamily/

Follow us on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/CharityHagenaars

Follow us on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/HFamily


Keywords
living abroadleaving canadaexpat lifemoving to el salvadorfamily relocationcost of living el salvadorlife in el salvadorcanada cost of livingel salvador lifestyleel salvador safetysalvadoran cultureexpat familyel salvador 2025el salvador freedombukele el salvadormove to el salvadorcanada immigrationcanada exoduswhy we left canadacanada healthcare crisiscanada freedom issuesliving in el salvador with kidsescape canada
Chapters

00:00Introduction

01:12The People and the Culture

03:17The Cost of Living

07:18The Food

12:18Safety and Security

16:57Adjusting the the Language

19:26Infrastructure and Utilities

24:25Reflecting on the Journey

