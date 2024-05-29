BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Are We Living in a Goliath Moment? Part 1 | Dr. Sandra G. Kennedy
Sandra Kennedy Ministries
Sandra Kennedy Ministries
5 views • 11 months ago

Are you at a Goliath moment? Do you know what to do when you are in this overwhelming moment? Now, it's easy to feel helpless in the face of the giants in our day, giants of rampant injustices, unlimited corruption, blatant fraud, false proclamations, etc. You will not know who to believe unless you have a measuring tool called the Word of God Almighty. Question, what gave David the courage to do what he did, and what made him say we can do this? Every one of us has faced giants in our life, giants that come in all kinds of different forms. It doesn't matter how big they are or how long they've been worrying you, we've all faced them. What matters Church is how you face your giants from God's point of view. In today’s message listen to 3 of the 7 character traits of David, that we must have, because we're living in a time when we need the kind of character found in most of David's life. Let His testimony inspire “you” as it has so many in every generation. To watch the entire broadcast on YouTube https://youtu.be/G_N3QFY8MEg?si=Rm4a31Q_xQeRUISu

faithgoliathwholelifeministriessandrakennedyministries
