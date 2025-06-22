Kramatorsk, Ukraine results from Russian Strike.

Donetsk Oblast, the Donbass region.

Adding, Dmitry Medvedev:

Following its strikes on Iran, the U.S. is now entangled in a new conflict that may lead to a ground operation, said Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev.

He added that some countries are prepared to supply Iran with nuclear warheads.

Full Statement From Dmitry Medvedev:

What Did the U.S. Achieve with Its Overnight Strikes on Three Targets in Iran?

1. Iran’s critical nuclear infrastructure appears largely intact or only slightly damaged.

2. Uranium enrichment — and now openly, future nuclear weapons production — will continue.

3. Several countries are reportedly willing to supply Iran with nuclear warheads directly.

4. Israel is under fire; explosions are rocking cities and panic is spreading.

5. The U.S. is now entangled in a new conflict, with the possibility of a ground war looming.

6. Iran’s political system remains stable — if anything, it may have emerged stronger.

7. Public support has rallied around Iran’s religious leadership, even from previous critics.

8. Trump, who came into office branding himself a peace president, has now launched another war.

9. Most of the world opposes the actions of Israel and the United States.

10. With results like these, Trump can forget about a Nobel Peace Prize — even a corrupt committee wouldn’t go that far. Quite the start, Mr. President.