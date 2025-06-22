© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kramatorsk, Ukraine results from Russian Strike.
Donetsk Oblast, the Donbass region.
Adding, Dmitry Medvedev:
Following its strikes on Iran, the U.S. is now entangled in a new conflict that may lead to a ground operation, said Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev.
He added that some countries are prepared to supply Iran with nuclear warheads.
Full Statement From Dmitry Medvedev:
What Did the U.S. Achieve with Its Overnight Strikes on Three Targets in Iran?
1. Iran’s critical nuclear infrastructure appears largely intact or only slightly damaged.
2. Uranium enrichment — and now openly, future nuclear weapons production — will continue.
3. Several countries are reportedly willing to supply Iran with nuclear warheads directly.
4. Israel is under fire; explosions are rocking cities and panic is spreading.
5. The U.S. is now entangled in a new conflict, with the possibility of a ground war looming.
6. Iran’s political system remains stable — if anything, it may have emerged stronger.
7. Public support has rallied around Iran’s religious leadership, even from previous critics.
8. Trump, who came into office branding himself a peace president, has now launched another war.
9. Most of the world opposes the actions of Israel and the United States.
10. With results like these, Trump can forget about a Nobel Peace Prize — even a corrupt committee wouldn’t go that far. Quite the start, Mr. President.