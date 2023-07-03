Sound of Freedom Trailer - Jim Caviezel - Child Slavery & Trafficking - 2 million for 2 million

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sound of Freedom is an American action film directed and co-written by Alejandro Monteverde. It stars Jim Caviezel, Mira Sorvino, and Bill Camp. Caviezel plays Tim Ballard, a former government agent turned vigilante who embarks on a mission to rescue children from sex traffickers in Colombia.
