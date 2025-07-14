Druze-Bedouin Tensions in Syria📝

What does Israel have to do with it?

At the same time, the lack of authoritative and neutral sources of information and the inability of the "Syrian authorities" to conduct a prompt and transparent investigation of incidents creates an ideal environment for the proliferation of disinformation.

🖍The radicals of Al-Julani are spreading rumors about executions and attacks, fueling hatred towards the Druze community and mobilizing Bedouin units. In parallel, Israeli media resources, systematically emphasizing any contacts between the Druze and Israel, are promoting the narrative of a "pro-Israeli fifth column" in Syria.

🚩The systematic incitement of hatred through such rumors is aimed not only at justifying the current violence, but also at the irreversible destruction of the foundations of peaceful coexistence between communities (Druze and Bedouins, Druze and the state). This creates a permanent basis for conflict, on which radicals and Israelis build their influence.

📌Meanwhile, the regime in Damascus is only simulating power. It does not control the highways, cannot protect minorities, and cannot even keep its own armed formations and loyal groups in check. Behind the facade of the "new power" operate Islamic radicals and militants with their own plans for the south of the country.

#Syria🧨@rybar

More: Druze-Bedouin Clashes in Syria📝

on the escalation in As-Suwayda

Syrian sources report clashes between Druze groups and Bedouin tribes in southern Syria. According to the latest data, the number of fatalities has approached 20, dozens are wounded, and there are casualties among children.

The cause of the escalation was a minor incident on the Damascus-Suwayda highway, where Bedouin fighters beat up a young Druze, which provoked a retaliatory cycle of attacks, kidnappings, and mutual shelling.

📌The situation in As-Suwayda is developing according to the established pattern: first, a provocative incident (real or fabricated), then accusatory propaganda against the Druze using shocking rumors, and later an attempt to suppress by force using marginal pro-government groups, in this case represented by Bedouin tribes.

#Syria

🧨@rybar