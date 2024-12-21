BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Can Fluconazole Make You SICK?
Sun Fruit Dan
Sun Fruit Dan
27 views • 6 months ago

Worldwide Supplier For Fluconazole USP Grade (99% Purity) Capsules & Powder: https://www.sacredpurity.com/fluconazole.html


What Is Fluconazole? - https://sunfruitdan.co/3zk4j3W

Which Types Of Fungus Can Fluconazole Kill? - (Science Based)

The Fluconazole Anti-Fungal Detox Protocol! - https://sunfruitdan.co/3YW5lvQ

4 Ways To Reduce Albendazole Detox Symptoms! - https://sunfruitdan.co/3LARwN0


Would you like private coaching with Sun Fruit Dan? If you answered YES, click this link: https://www.sacredpurity.com/coaching.html


Can Fluconazole Make You SICK?


When ingested consistently, safely, and correctly, Fluconazole can detox the body of many types of fungal infections and heal the body of many different things that are directly like to some type of fungi.


Some people do experience some ill effects from ingesting Fluconazole that could make a person feel quite sick, and this can make them think that Fluconazole is making them sick.


But is this true? Is Fluconazole making a person sick when they experience this, or is there something else going on? If you want to find out, you can watch this video, "Can Fluconazole Make You Sick?" from the start to FINISH!


Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan (UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan


Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS


The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY


The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Magnesium Glycinate - https://amzn.to/3QdFxHh

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno


fluconazolefluconazole side effectsfluconazole adverse symptomsfluconazole adverse reactionfluconazole detox symptomsfluconazole herx reactionfluconazole anti fungal effectscan fluconazole make you sickfluconazole medication reactionfluconazole nauseafluconazole anti fungi effectsfluconazole fungi effectsfluconazole fungal effectsfluconazole fungal herx reaction
