Babylon is fallen: the Vatican’s love of money & her financial crimes

The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on February 14, 2024.





The Vatican loves money which goes against 1 Timothy 6:10 which says: For the love of money is the root of all evil: which while some coveted after, they have erred from the faith, and pierced themselves through with many sorrows.





And there’s a lot of evil at the Vatican with cardinals, bishops and archbishops mismanaging funds by living in huge homes or embezzling money for themselves.





Articles mentioned in the video:





This points to the arrogance of the Babylonian Roman Catholic church in Revelation 18:7 which says:

How much she hath glorified herself, and lived deliciously, so much torment and sorrow give her: for she saith in her heart, I sit a queen, and am no widow, and shall see no sorrow.





How the Babylonian Roman Catholic church glorified herself and lived deliciously! That’s what we read about in the articles and news stories on her financial scandals.





Dear Roman Catholics, it’s time to COME OUT of her, to COME OUT of Babylonian as per God’s admonition in Revelation 18:4-5.





