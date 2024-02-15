BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Babylon is fallen: the Vatican’s love of money & her financial crimes
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
585 followers
46 views • 02/15/2024

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.


The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on February 14, 2024.


The Vatican loves money which goes against 1 Timothy 6:10 which says: For the love of money is the root of all evil: which while some coveted after, they have erred from the faith, and pierced themselves through with many sorrows.


And there’s a lot of evil at the Vatican with cardinals, bishops and archbishops mismanaging funds by living in huge homes or embezzling money for themselves.


Articles mentioned in the video:


https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/vatican-judge-indicts-10-including-cardinal-alleged-financial-crimes-2021-07-03/

https://abcnews.go.com/International/vaticans-financial-trial-century-announce-verdict-test-pope/story?id=105690180

https://www.ncronline.org/news/vatican/cardinal-tarcisio-bertone-former-vatican-no-2-denies-financial-wrongdoing

https://www.ncronline.org/blogs/ncr-today/cardinal-bertones-lavish-6500-square-foot-vatican-apartment


This points to the arrogance of the Babylonian Roman Catholic church in Revelation 18:7 which says:

How much she hath glorified herself, and lived deliciously, so much torment and sorrow give her: for she saith in her heart, I sit a queen, and am no widow, and shall see no sorrow.


How the Babylonian Roman Catholic church glorified herself and lived deliciously! That’s what we read about in the articles and news stories on her financial scandals.


Dear Roman Catholics, it’s time to COME OUT of her, to COME OUT of Babylonian as per God’s admonition in Revelation 18:4-5.


Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org.

Email: email pastor Craig at [email protected].

Keywords
fathergodholy spiritjesus christword of godyeshuavaticanson of godlove of moneybabylon is fallenyahabbascandalselohimimmanuelgodheadfather godalpha and omegaspirit of truthancient of daysfinancial crimesfather of lightsthe almightyfather of spiritsfaithful and true
