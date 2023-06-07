© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Women,
are you unable to become pregnant or have recurring miscarriages? Did you know
these can be caused by hormonal insufficiencies and imbalances?
Join Dr. Hotze today as he discusses common causes of infertility in women and ways to overcome them with bioidentical hormone replacement therapy treatments.
To receive a FREE copy of book of Dr. Hotze’s best-selling book, “Hormones, Health, and Happiness”, call us at 281-698-8698 and mention this podcast. Includes free shipping!
Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com.
If you have any of the signs and symptoms mentioned on this podcast, take our free symptom checker test at https://www.hotzehwc.com/symptom-checker/.