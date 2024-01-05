Create New Account
the WEF false flag (cyber attack) coming in 2024
Journalist Whitney Webb exposes the WEF false flag plan to carry out a massive cyber attack in 2024 that will pave the wave for digital id and digital currency.

original video date: 2023-11-30
Source: https://unlimitedhangout.com/2021/04/investigative-reports/wef-warns-of-cyber-attack-leading-to-systemic-collapse-of-the-global-financial-system/

