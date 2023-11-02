$1 MILLION Bitcoin Trap. YourFriendSommi

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"The game rewards people who buy low, who BUY IN THE DEPRESSION. And who sell high, which is SELLING IN THE EUPHORIA." ~ YourFriendSommi
Take Profits (in steps) Towards the Next Bitcoin HIGH.
FULL SHOW: $1 MILLION Dollar Crypto Trap. YourFriendSommi
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k23uYDxGSfM