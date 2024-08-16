© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
AFU Aircraft destroyed at Dnepr airfield in Dnepropetrovsk region
Reconnaissance units uncovered the preparation of the Su-24 bomber to takeoff at the AFU Dnepr airfield in Dnepropetrovsk region. Technicians installed the armament under the aircraft wings.
The Russian Iskander-M operational-tactical missile system crew delivered a strike at the parking space of aircraft during a procedure to install the Storm Shadow cruise missiles on the Su-24 bomber.
As a result of a missile strike, the AFU Su-24 bomber was destroyed along with armament planned to be installed on the aircraft.
@Russian Defence Ministry
Adding: in Dnepropetrovsk earlier today.
A Ukrainian Su-24 got hit by an Iskander missile.
Edit: That looks more like a MiG-29.