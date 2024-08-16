BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
AFU Aircraft Destroyed at Dnepr Airfield in Dnepropetrovsk region
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
63 views • 9 months ago

AFU Aircraft destroyed at Dnepr airfield in Dnepropetrovsk region 

Reconnaissance units uncovered the preparation of the Su-24 bomber to takeoff at the AFU Dnepr airfield in Dnepropetrovsk region. Technicians installed the armament under the aircraft wings.

The Russian Iskander-M operational-tactical missile system crew delivered a strike at the parking space of aircraft during a procedure to install the Storm Shadow cruise missiles on the Su-24 bomber.

As a result of a missile strike, the AFU Su-24 bomber was destroyed along with armament planned to be installed on the aircraft.

@Russian Defence Ministry

Adding:  in Dnepropetrovsk earlier today.

A Ukrainian Su-24 got hit by an Iskander missile.

Edit: That looks more like a MiG-29.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
