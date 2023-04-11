BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
ALEX JONES GUEST! [Louder with Crowder]
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
1052 followers
1
98 views • 04/11/2023

ALEX JONES GUEST!

Today's a big day. Not only are we back on YouTube but also, Alex Jones joins us in studio. We're talking about Daniel Perry potentially being freed by Greg Abbot and the gross injustice he faced from the liberal court system during his self-defense case. Also, Riley Gaines got attacked by trans protestors! We dive into all the recent transgender attacks that've been happening & that the media doesn't want you to know about. Also, the anti-woke Mario movie has crushed the box office & offended critics. Tune in!

Keywords
alex joneslouder with crowderthe anti-woke mario movie has crushed the box office
