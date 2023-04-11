ALEX JONES GUEST! [Louder with Crowder]

ALEX JONES GUEST!

Today's a big day. Not only are we back on YouTube but also, Alex Jones joins us in studio. We're talking about Daniel Perry potentially being freed by Greg Abbot and the gross injustice he faced from the liberal court system during his self-defense case. Also, Riley Gaines got attacked by trans protestors! We dive into all the recent transgender attacks that've been happening & that the media doesn't want you to know about. Also, the anti-woke Mario movie has crushed the box office & offended critics. Tune in!

Join MugClub to watch this show every day! http://louderwithcrowder.com/mugclub

Watch the FREE show on MugClub NOW: https://mugclub.rumble.com/post/3824925/alex-jones-guest-will-gov-greg-abbott-pardon-texas-blm-shooter

GET TODAY'S SHOW NOTES with SOURCES: https://www.louderwithcrowder.com/sources/

NEW MERCH! https://crowdershop.com/

Subscribe to my podcast: https://rss.com/podcasts/louder-with-crowder/

FOLLOW ME:

Website: https://louderwithcrowder.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/scrowder

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/louderwithcrowder

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stevencrowderofficial

Music by @Pogo







