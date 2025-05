DaiBoosh a 911 Tribute

Dope - Die Mother Fucker Die

Video done on/around: September ‎15, ‎2007



DaiBoosh



I don't need your forgiveness, I don't need your hate, I don't need your acceptance, So what should I do? I don't need your resistance, I don't need your prayers, I don't need no religion, Run away, away from you!



I don't do what I've been told, You're so lame why don't you just go?



DIE MOTHERFUCKER DIE MOTHERFUCKER DIE!



I don't need your present, I don't need your pray, I don't need your decision, So what should I do? I don't need your approval, I don't need your quote, I don't need your lecture, Run away, away from you!



I'll be sorry when I'll go? You're so full of shit man just go!



DIE MOTHERFUCKER DIE MOTHERFUCKER DIE!



I don't need your forgiveness, I don't need your hate, I don't need your acceptance, So what should I do? I'll be sorry so you said, Well I'm not sorry Bang you're dead!



DIE MOTHERFUCKER DIE MOTHERFUCKER DIE!