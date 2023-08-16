BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Maui - A Video Record 16Aug23
Samlaunch
Samlaunch
211 followers
269 views • 08/16/2023

Hawaii Separatist Movement – Its Own Country by 2031?

Posted Nov 3, 2015 by Martin Armstrong

The upcoming election in Hawaii has revealed the rise of a separatist movement that argues that Hawaii is an independent country that has been occupied. Indeed, Hawaii is one of four U.S. states that were actually independent nations before they became states. The others are Vermont, where there is also a separatist movement, along with Texas, and then California, which joined just before the Gold Rush of 1849 in 1846.

The actual royal Kingdom of Hawaii was sovereign from 1810 until 1893 when resident American and European capitalists and landholders staged a coup d’etat and overthrew the royalty. Hawaii was thereafter still independent between 1894 and August 12, 1898, when it officially became a “territory” of the United States. Hawaii became a state on August 21, 1959. Ironically, our cyclical models warn that Hawaii may return to a separate sovereign nation in 2031 or about when the ECM peaks in this major wave in 2032.

https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/international-news/north_america/hawaii-separatist-movement-its-own-country-by-2031/

Note: I say, yes, Hawaii will become it's own separate nation by 2032; according to Armstrong's 100-percent accurate forecasts.

15 clips, 29:23.

To update this section later. From the videos, we know that water was shutoff. Power was shutoff at 4:00 am. Alarm system shutoff. Satellite jammed--no GPS.

hawaiisovereigntyreturn
