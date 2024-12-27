The Future of the Post Office

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The American postal service has an impressive history, but an uncertain future. Older than the Constitution, it was a wellspring of American democracy and a catalyst for the creation of a nationwide market for information and goods. Today, however, its once indispensable role in fostering civic discourse and facilitating personal communications has been challenged by the Internet and mobile telephony. Columbia University Journalism School professor Richard R. John, US Postal Service strategic business planning manager Kent B. Smith and US Postal Service Inspector General David C. Williams discussed how the post office is coping and its prospects in the digital age. MIT lecturer and "The EMAIL Revolution" author V.A. Shiva Ayyadurai moderated.