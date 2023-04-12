© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BBC Reporter Caught Out By Elon Musk On "Hate Speech."
Elon Musk Spins BBC's "Misinformation" Question Right Back at Them: "Who Is the Arbiter?"
"Who is the arbiter of that [misinformation]? Is it the BBC?" asked Musk.
James Clayton stammers, "Are you literally asking me?"
"Yes," replied Elon. "Who is to say that one person's misinformation is another person's information?"
https://twitter.com/VigilantFox/status/1646157818565672962?s=20